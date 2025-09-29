'Closure' questions over a business on Harrogate's busiest street for fish and chip shops
After opening in 2021, things have gone quiet of late at Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop at 12 High Street, on the corner of Stonefall Avenue and Knaresborough Road, which is part of a small Yorkshire chain.
The popular "traditional fish and chips” takeaway in Starbeck has faced growing competition in the last year from neighbouring businesses – Portside Fish & Chips at 52 High Street, Starbeck, which opened in November 2024, and Yorkies Fish and Chips at 65 Knaresborough Road, which opened in April 2025.
The lights have not been visible for a few weeks now at Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop in Starbeck, though the frying equipment and furniture remains in place.
Readers have been asking on social media whether the takeaway has actually closed?
Although there can be no definitive answer to the question, Bradleys Harrogate Fish & Chip Shop’s own Facebook page does say “closed permanently”.
Some web sources have been referring to a recent “change of management” at the chain over the summer.
For fish and chip fans, it is a case of watch this space.