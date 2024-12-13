'Closing down' sign appears at Harrogate store located at major shopping centre
Nearly two years after the Ilkley branch closed, Baytree Interiors in Victoria Shopping Centre is holding a closing down sale.
Located in Unit 28 on the first floor of the town’s biggest indoor shopping centre, the outlet is one of seven similar northern stores which has been retailing its own brand of distinctive and stylish furniture, lighting and interior accessories since 2009.
The sign on the Harrogate shop’s window reads: "Closing Down Sale Everything Must Go".
Baytree Interiors prided itself on being the place for customers looking for classic homewares or contemporary home furnishings, to create a fabulous rooms.
Although Harrogate occupancy rates for retail remain healthy compared to much of the UK, it is still a worrying sign for the town’s high street sector.