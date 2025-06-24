'Closing down sale' at long standing shop in Harrogate town centre

A “closing down sale” sign has appeared at a highly regarded shop in Harrogate town centre.

Located at 28 Commercial Street, AC Gallery Harrogate is part of one of the North’s oldest picture framing companies, which has been framing since the 1960s.

With a reputation as a destination for bespoke picture framing, unique artwork, and hand-selected giftware, the sign which is now on the window of the Harrogate branch says: “Closing down sale. Big savings on art and giftware. 25% off picture framing.”

Renowned for its expert picture framing service, AC Gallery has six successful art galleries spread across the North: Huddersfield, Skipton, Knaresborough, Leyburn, Kendal and Harrogate.

The situation for the retail sector in Harrogate is not all doom and gloom, by any means.

Earlier in the year, Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) reported multiple new business openings in the town centre, contributing to creating a “vibrant, bustling hub.”

Its data showed that, since the start of 2025, more than 10 new businesses had opened in the centre of Harrogate, including jewellers, office space, homeware, clothing retailers, bars, restaurants and more.