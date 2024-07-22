Climate activists protest at famous historic site near Ripon and Harrogate

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Extinction Rebellion have held a surprise protest at the most historic National Trust property in the Harrogate area.

Climate activists turned up in the guise of ‘The Red Rebels’ at Fountains Abbey on Saturday, surprising visitors as they called on The National Trust to cut its alleged links to fossil fuels.

They then performed a silent but theatrical procession dressed in eye-catching red robes with white faces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal, famous for its Cistercian Abbey and landscaped water gardens, is owned by the National Trust, which is the guardian of nature reserves, national parks, coastline, historic buildings and estates across the country.

Surprise protest at historic site near Ripon - A procession by ‘The Red Rebels’ of Extinction Rebellion at Fountains Abbey on Saturday. (Picture Gerard Liston )Surprise protest at historic site near Ripon - A procession by ‘The Red Rebels’ of Extinction Rebellion at Fountains Abbey on Saturday. (Picture Gerard Liston )
Surprise protest at historic site near Ripon - A procession by ‘The Red Rebels’ of Extinction Rebellion at Fountains Abbey on Saturday. (Picture Gerard Liston )

The campaigners, part of the BankBetter coalition of activists, are demanding that the National Trust stops banking with Barclays, who they claim finance destructive fossil fuel extraction projects worldwide.

Afterwards, the peaceful protest received the backing of North Yorkshire Councillor Arnold Warneken, who said: "The attention-grabbing theatre of the Red Rebels is highlighting the urgency of climate chaos and biodiversity loss.

“The National Trust should play its full part in combating the climate emergency in every way it can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"By following the lead of organisations like Christian Aid and Oxfam, they can put pressure on Barclays to end financing for the fossil fuel corporations who bear massive responsibility for climate breakdown.”

Extinction Rebellion claims Barclays is Europe’s biggest funder of fossil fuels.

The campaign group says that in 2023, Barclays provided $24 billion of financing to fossil fuel companies.

Since the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change, was signed at a UN conference in 2016, the bank’s financing in that regard has exceeded $235 billion, claim protesters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Campaigners carried signs saying ‘Love National Trust, Not Barclays’, and engaged with visitors, handing out leaflets and collecting signatures for a petition calling on the National Trust to switch to a different bank.

Last year The National Trust announced it had ceased new investments into fossil fuels.

Barclays has said it believes it can “make the greatest difference as a bank by working with customers and clients as they transition to a low-carbon business model”.

Related topics:National TrustClimate activistsBarclaysHarrogateRiponArnold Warneken
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice