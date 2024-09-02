Classic rock legends set to bring their latest live tours to Knaresborough soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of the biggest legends in classic rock history are coming to Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough.

Tickets are already flying out the door for The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison this Saturday, September 7 and Martin Turner's Wishbone Ash a week later on Saturday, September 14.

This weekend's much-anticipated George! features Nick Bold and band who are rated for being a spirited performance that is as close to what it was like to be at an actual George Harrison concert as you could ever imagine.

This brilliant tribute band to ‘The Quiet Beatle’ responsible for hits such as Here Comes The Sun, Something, Taxman and While My Guitar Gently Sleeps also covers Harrison's wonderful post-breakup solo material such as All Things My Pass, including music from his 1980s supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys.

Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough is to host The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison this Saturday, September 7. (Picture contributed)

The band has toured the world and Nick Bold, himself, who boasts virtuoso guitar playing and spot-on vocals, is a hugely experienced musician who is also a founding member of the US-based touring production, The Reunion Beatles.

The show will see support from performance poet Steven P Taylor, who has been compared to John Cooper Clarke.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Following the success of their 2023 tour, which featured Wishbone Ash’s 1973 Live Dates double live album performed in its entirety, Martin Turner and his band’s latest UK tour see them back on the road to perform its sequel, Live Dates Volume II, in its entirety.

Martin Turner's Wishbone Ash are coming to Knaresborough's Frazer Theatre on Saturday, September 14. (Picture contributed)

The latter was first released in 1980 by Wishbone Ash and was recorded on various dates between 1976 and 1980 at famous venues such as Glasgow Apollo, Sheffield City Hall and the Marquee Club in London.

Turner co-founded Wishbone Ash in Torquay in 1969 but was replaced in 1991, setting off years of dispute between himself and the band’s fellow co-founder and guitarist Andy Powell.

Before either of those classic rock concerts takes place, this Friday , September 6 at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough sees the return of the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club with headline comedians Lou Conran, Lovdev Barpaga, Lewis Dunn and MC Edy Hurst.