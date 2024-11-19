Classic Prince album is focus of forthcoming Harrogate music event at independent Starling Bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate music event coming up soon will turn the spotlight on legendary musician Prince and his greatest album.

Since the multi-talented superstar died aged 57 in 2016, the virtuosic musician has become, if anything, more of a legend.

In the year Prince was found dead in Paisley Park, his estate sold more albums than any other artist that year, dead or alive.

The next Vinyl Sessions on Wednesday, December 4 will see the charity event focus on his biggest-selling album, Purple Rain.

Focus of Harrogate music event - Released in 1984 by Warner Bros, Purple Rain album by Prince has sold 25 million copies worldwide. (Picture contributed)

Released in 1984 by Warner Bros, Purple Rain spawned four smash hit singles in the USA - When Doves Cry, Let's Go Crazy, Purple Rain and I Would Die 4 U and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

Released to accompany the hit movie of the same name, Purple Rain spent 24 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard album charts from August 4, 1984 to January 18, 1985.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, December 4, every penny raised by Vinyl Sessions goes to specific items for Harrogate Hospital via Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

The event will start at 7.30pm with an introduction by Colin Paine and the backstory of the album by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

That will be followed with a playback of the album in full, deep listening as usual, accompanied by a video show by Jim Dobbs.

Throughout his career, the inventive singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer, and actor Prince defied and transcended genre, blending elements of funk, R&B, rock and pop.

After Prince's death in 2016, the title track of Purple Rain re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number four while it climbed to number six in the UK.

Entry to Vinyl Sessions is free but advance booking is advised and a donation is requested.

The volunteer-led event enjoyed one of its greatest successes a few weeks ago when brilliant Beatles and David Bowie producer Ken Scott appeared in person for a Q&A about his work on Supertramp’s Crime of the Century with Graham Chalmers in a jam-packed room.