Citizens Advice joins new push in Harrogate to offer support for hundreds of Ukrainian refugees

Harrogate District of Sanctuary is linking up with Citizens Advice and the local authorities for the event next Monday.

Adam Nicholas, who is the Homes for Ukraine Project Leader for Citizens’ Advice North Yorkshire, will be in attendance to explain how it can offer guidance on everything from benefit eligibility, the residency permit process and signposting the variety of Ukrainian support groups based in the county.

Recent figures show there are more than 250 Ukrainian refugees in the Harrogate district, says Harrogate District of Sanctuary which is part of a national system of voluntary support to make refugees and asylum seekers feel welcome and included.

A member of Harrogate District of Sanctuary giving a talk on helping refugees at Harrogate College which became the first in North Yorkshire to achieve College of Sanctuary status.

At the county level, there are more than 850 people on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, North Yorkshire County Council has calculated.

Next Monday’s event sees Harrogate District of Sanctuary issuing an open invitation to all Ukrainian refugees, as well as any hosts and sponsors in the Homes for Ukraine scheme.Although the volunteer-led organisation started in 2016 as a grassroots group following the arrival in the town of several families of Syrian refugees fleeing the conflict, it was officially endorsed by Harrogate Borough Council in December 2016.

Nationally, more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the UK since the Russian invasion of the country was launched in February.

For anyone with children, there will be childcare available at the advice event for the duration of the meeting.

An interpreter will also be on hand and refreshments will be available.

The wave of refugees arriving in North Yorkshire over the last six months from the horrors of the Russian invasion have been receiving support under the Government’s UK Resettlement Programme administered by the county council and district councils including Harrogate Borough Council.