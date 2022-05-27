Cinema boost for Sherburn community

Some of the many guests at the opening of the new community centre at the Old Girls School, Sherburn-in-Elmet in 2018. It is now to have cinema equipment installed.

The village’s Community Trust has secured a grant from Selby District Council for new cinema equipment at The Old Girls’ School Community Centre.

The grant will enable the supply and fitting of a new ceiling-mounted projector, surround-sound speakers, a hearing loop for the hard of hearing, and sound absorption ceiling panels to reduce echo and improve sound quality in the former school hall.

Sarah Kay, Community Centre Manager said: “Since we first opened the centre in 2018, we have run a community cinema which has been well-received by residents.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This grant means we’ll have quality equipment expertly installed to give a great sound experience, and no longer need to spend as much volunteer time borrowing speakers and setting up.”

The equipment can also be used for other events and activities, such as music for exercise classes.

The acoustic panels are removeable for decoration and maintenance.

Coun David Buckle, Lead Executive Member for Communities and Economic Development at Selby District Council, commented: “We’re delighted to be able to support this project with a grant of £11,537 through our Town Centres Revitalisation Programme.

“This will help The Old Girls’ School run more events more easily for local people and improve the experience for all, particularly for people with hearing problems.”

A spokesman said that the installation will take place from Monday June 6 to Friday June 10 when the hall will be split in half during the works, meaning most classes and groups can carry on in the other half as normal.

A programme of cinema showings is expected to re-start in September, after the summer holidays.

The Old Girls’ School Community Centre is managed by Sherburn-in-Elmet Community Trust (registered charity 1166770).