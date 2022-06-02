Church Fenton Community Shop wins Queen’s Award

Flashback to the early days of Church Fenton Village Shop with then volunteers Barbara Bell, Andrew Mason and Mike Smith.

The prestigious award is the highest award a local voluntary group can achieve and is equivalent to an MBE.

Shop volunteer Jo Mason said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award as recognition of the dedication and hard work of all our volunteers.

“We are supported by a so many wonderful volunteers in so many ways, each happy to give their time to create a strong community and support their neighbours.

“We are all continually proud, amazed, and inspired by what can be achieved when a group of community minded individuals work together for a shared aim and look forward to seeing our group continue to flourish over the coming years.”

The shop was set up five years ago with the aim of keeping the only village shop open by working together for the benefit of the community and has grown to become the heart of the village.

Every aspect of the running and management of the shop is undertaken by volunteers who aim to be welcoming, inclusive and supportive.

They aim to provide not only an excellent range of food and services, but also a social hub where villagers from all backgrounds can come together and benefit from a feeling of community and belonging.

CFCS is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Recipients are announced each year on June 2, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation.

Award winners this year include a rural support group for farmers in Shropshire; a community magazine addressing isolation in the Western Isles; a running club engaging all ages in County Tyrone; a film academy and community hub based in South Wales, and a food bank in Greater London feeding vulnerable individuals and providing training opportunities.

Six representatives of Church Fenton Community Shop will receive the award crystal and certificate from Jo Ropner, Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, later this summer.