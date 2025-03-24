'Chuffed to bits' Harrogate property agency thrilled to win top UK award

A well-known sales and lettings agent in Harrogate has triumphed in the British Property Awards.

Chuffed to bits” does not quite cover the Verity Frearson Lettings team’s feelings when they learned they had won the British Property Award for the third successive year.

Based on Albert Street in Harrogate, the experienced and personable team performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels.

The British Property Awards provide agents throughout the UK with an invaluable opportunity to compare the service that they provide against the service provided by their local, regional and national competition.

Agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are rewarded with our accolade, which acts as a beacon to highlight these attributes to their local marketplace.

Verity Frearson Lettings are also holders of the 2023-2024 Regional Silver Winner Letting Agent in Yorkshire (North & East) award.

And the Harrogate business has now been shortlisted for a number of national awards which will be announced shortly.

The British Property Awards are one of the most inclusive estate agency awards providers as they do not charge to enter.

This has enabled their award to be structured in a manner that ensures maximum participation, on average judging over 90% of agents that meet their minimum criteria on a local level.

The judging team personally mystery shops every estate agent against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.

For more information, visit: https://www.verityfrearson.co.uk/