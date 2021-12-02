Christmas spectacular: Harrogate ready for biggest-ever weekend of events

Christmas fun in Harrogate: The ferris wheel at Crescent Gardens in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

From the new Christmas Fayre on Cambridge Street to an artisan market in the Valley Gardens, festive treats are being laid on for local residents and visitors at almost every turn in the town centre.

After nearly two years of disruption during the pandemic, local business groups in conjunction with Harrogate Borough Council have been pulling out all the stops to brighten the mood and boost the local economy.

Shoppers’ efforts to find the perfect present for loved ones is set to take place amid Swiss-style wooden chalets, dazzling Christmas lights, a mini railway, a helter skelter and, of course, Santa.

Harrogate Borough Council leader, Coun Richard Cooper, said the town was offering a Christmas like no other.

“The festive period is truly set to start in Harrogate this weekend,” he said. “With the absence of a number of Christmas markets in Yorkshire this year, we were determined to create a spectacular event and I have no doubt that, with the two markets, attractions and Candy Cane Express alongside our fantastic high street shops and hospitality venues, we will do just that.”

Harrogate’s bonanza of festive events will stretch all the way to Christmas Eve and is designed to increase footfall for cafes, bars, shops and restaurants.

But the arrival of the new Omicron variant of the virus is threatening to present a blot on the festive horizon.

Local leaders are urging the public to heed the rules on wearing face masks reintroduced this week by the Government in reaction to concern over the threat posed by the new Covid strain.

Although aimed primarily at shops and public transport, the authorities in Harrogate say they are advising visitors to outdoors events such as Harrogate Christmas Fayre and the Valley Gardens market to adhere to the new restrictions.