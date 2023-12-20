Christmas neighbourhood news: Your round-up of what's going on around the Harrogate district over the festive season

As Christmas approaches, your village correspondents have gathered news items, local information and details of upcoming events, which we have collated into your festive Neighbourhood News community noticeboard.

Here is your round-up for the days leading up to Christmas and beyond.

Beckwithshaw news with Nanci Downey

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH: Crib Service (especially suitable for children) at 11.15am on Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), with candlelit Bethlehem Communion Service at 9.30pm. Family Christmas Communion at 11.15am on Christmas Day.

COFFEE, CAKE AND CONVERSATION MORNINGS: To celebrate the arrival of 2024, there will be an additional coffee morning on Tuesday, January 2 from 10am to 12pm at Beckwithshaw Village Hall. Then the “coffee, cake and conversation morning” will return to its usual fortnightly slot beginning on Tuesday, January 9.

MOMENT TO MOVEMENT: This new Jo Cox Foundation report shares learnings from the More in Common Network and the Great Get Together over the last three years. Among many things, the work has added to our understanding that participating in community events makes us less lonely and inspires us to engage more deeply in our local community, and that even small activities can have a deep impact. This (jocoxfoundation.org/2023/11/21/report) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

WHERE TO TURN OVER THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PERIOD: HADCA (Harrogate and District Community Action) has put together some information about places to turn to over the holidays for support. This (hadca.org.uk/news/where-turn) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

HOME LIBRARY SERVICE: A reminder that books, audiobooks, DVDs and information can be delivered by volunteers to the homes of people or families who find it difficult to get to their local library due to age, illness, disability or caring responsibilities. Anyone can use the free home library service and on a temporary basis if they prefer, for example only in the winter or for short-term reasons such as being at home with a new baby or recovering from an operation. The service is looking for volunteers who are interested in meeting people and making connections, and who love reading, to help pick out and deliver books and information. This (northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/libraries) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

DEAF SOCIETY RESOURCE CENTRE: On Wednesdays at 2pm (no need to book an appointment) at Harrogate Community House, East Parade, HG1 5RR. The centre is run by Paul Senior from Sensory Services who will be happy to demonstrate and provide many types of equipment to help. Examples include equipment to alert for doorbells, alarm clocks, the phone ringing, baby crying or smoke alarms; conversation aids, cordless headphones (so that you can listen to a louder volume on TV without disturbing other people) and loop systems to help you hear sound more clearly if you use hearing aids (harrogatedeafsociety.org/#resource). The society may also be able to help anyone who is in financial need.

THE ARTS SOCIETY – NIDD VALLEY: The next talk in the series “The Golden Road to Samarkand” will provide an overview of the art, architecture and textiles of Uzbekistan, exploring the influence of the Soviet era and the revival of Islamic miniature painting and resurgence of ceramic and silk handicrafts. The lecture on Monday, January 15 will be via Zoom, either at home or in the hall (Christ Church Centre on the Stray). Check the website (www.theartssocietyniddvalley.org.uk) or email [email protected].

Oatlands news with Jen Dening

CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES AT ST MARK’S: Still to come are: December 24 (Sunday) 9am Holy Communion as usual, 10.30am and 3pm nativity. Children are welcome and encouraged to dress up as a nativity figure/animal etc. Christmas communion at 11.30pm with choir, then 10am Christmas Day family communion. Single service at 10.30am on December 31.

OATLANDS COMMUNITY CENTRE: Toddler, baby and parent play, 10am.- 12pm on Friday, December 22.

Pannal news with Nanci Downey

PANNAL METHODIST CHURCH: Morning Worship led by Rev Leonora Wassell at 10am on Sunday, December 24. Also on Christmas Eve, Midnight Communion Service led by Rev Ben Clowes at 11.30pm. Christmas Morning Praise (including the annual Christmas Clothing Competition) led by Rev Ben Clowes at 9.30am on Christmas Day. Take a present!

ST ROBERT'S: Nine Lessons and Carols at 7pm on Friday, December 22. Holy Communion (also streamed live) at 9.15am on Sunday, December 24. Also on Christmas Eve, a Crib Service at 4pm (repeated at 5.15pm) with a special appearance of Nigel the donkey and then at 11.30pm Midnight Eucharist. On Christmas Day, there's a Service of Holy Communion at 8am followed by a Christmas Communion Service at 9.15am. Take one of your presents! Details of services and activities in the Chapter House are on the website (www.strobertschurch.co.uk).

TABLE TENNIS: A disappointing week for Burn Bridge in the Harrogate League with all three teams that were in action losing. The A team went down 22-16 to Staveley B, the B team were beaten 24-10 by Copt Hewick B and the D team were defeated 24-14 by Racquets Juniors C. The C team were without a match.

BLACK SWAN CHRISTMAS OPENING: Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) with three sittings for food and bar service - 2pm to 4.30pm; 4.45pm to 6.45pm; 7pm to 9pm. On Christmas Day, the pub will be open for drinks only from 11am to 2pm. On Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day) the pub will be open from 12pm until 9pm with food service from 12pm to 4.30pm. To book, phone 871031.

WARM WELCOMING PLACES: Community venues are friendly, safe and inclusive places, offering not just warmth in winter but a place to enjoy company, maybe a hot drink, a meal or an opportunity to join in activities. Thank you to all the volunteers offering a warm welcome across the district. Find out more about local “warm spaces” and about setting one up (hadca.org.uk/WarmWelcome).

THE LOCAL FUND FOR HARROGATE DISTRICT - IMPACT: THE LOCAL FUND was launched in January 2018 and has made six rounds of fund distribution. This year 39 grants were awarded totalling £92,828, supporting 18,273 people across the district. There's an Impact Report for 2023. This (tworidingscf.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

GP WEBSITE HEALTH CHECK UP: How easy and accessible is your GP surgery's website to navigate, book appointments and access information? Healthwatch North Yorkshire volunteers have conducted a comprehensive “health check” on all GP websites in North Yorkshire. The aim was to evaluate the user-friendliness, timeliness and accessibility of these vital online resources. This (healthwatchnorthyorkshire.co.uk/report/2023-11-27/gp) should throw up the longer link on which to click.

DIGITAL SWITCH OVER – TELEPHONE NETWORK: The North Yorkshire Council Digital Inclusion Group has produced a summary of The Digital Switch, which is happening between now and 2025, including how to find out more (hadca.org.uk/sites/default/files/webform/The-Digital-Switch.pdf).

PARKINSON'S UK LOCAL SUPPORT GROUP’S ANNUAL MEETING: January 17 from 4pm to 6pm at the Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade. This is a great opportunity to meet the team and find out they can help you, your family and carers living with Parkinson’s. There will be a research update, demonstrations, activities and lots of information. You will also able to meet your local Parkinson’s UK support groups, who are supporting the event. Book your place - by email ([email protected]) or by calling him on 07811 126534.

SQUARE DANCE CLUB: A reminder that White Rose Squares American Square Dance Club are starting a Beginners' Class on Sunday, January 21 from 7.30pm to 10pm at Pannal Village Hall. The first week is free, then it's £4.50 a week. Square dancing is suitable for people with a reasonable level of fitness and you don't need a partner. If you would like more information contact Ann on 01943 878066.

NEW FOR HARROGATE – ANDY’S MAN CLUB: Mondays at 7pm, starting January 22 at Harrogate College. The aim of the clubs is to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgment-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives. They run weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18. Go along and enjoy a brew and a chat (andysmanclub.co.uk).

NEXT HADCA INTRO SESSION - Thursday, January 25: From 11am – 12pm via Zoom. All are welcome, whether new to the area, in a new role, or just wanting to find out more about what is happening locally, how Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) can help and work together, and how you get involved. The sessions are free, last one hour and are packed with information about HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project); Community Fit; Power of 10; Harrogate Community House; THE LOCAL FUND; Where To Turn and Volunteering Directories, and the new initiative, Help out Harrogate. Please book your free place – this (eventbrite.co.uk/e/hadca-introduction) should thrrow up the longer link on which to click.

ADVANCE NOTICE: The Pannal Players' next half term pantomime, Humpty Dumpty, takes place at Pannal Village Hall from Wednesday, February 14 to Saturday, February 17 at 7.30pm, with Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets priced at £8.50 (adults) and £4.50 (children) are available from https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/humptydumpty.

Pateley Bridge news with Kirsty Shepherd

CAROLS ON THE GREEN, DARLEY: Thursday, December 21. Meet at 6.15pm on Low Green, Darley. They’ll be singing with members of the Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band.

CAROLS ON THE GREEN, DACRE BANKS: Thursday, December 21. Meet at 7.15pm on Dacre Banks Village Green. There will be singing carols around the Christmas tree with Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band. On in the Royal Oak, Dacre Banks if the weather is disagreeable!

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: At Bewerley Grange Chapel on Saturday, December 23 at 6.30pm.

CAROL IN THE STONEHOUSE INN: Saturday, December 23 at 7pm. They will be singing with members of the Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band!

CAROLS ON THE GREEN, RAMSGILL: On Sunday, December 24 at 3.30pm.

FAMILY CAROLS: At St Mary’s, Greenhow on Sunday, December 24 at 6pm.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES: 2pm, Holy Trinity, Dacre Banks, Family Crib Service; 4pm, Christ Church, Darley, Family Crib Service. 6pm, Christingle Service at St Cuthbert's, Pateley Bridge; 11.30pm Midnight Mass at St Cuthbert's, Pateley Bridge; 11.30pm, St Jude’s, Hartwith Midnight Communion. 11.30pm, Christ Church, Darley Midnight Communion.

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICES: 9am Bewerley Grange Chapel Holy Communion; 10.30am St Cuthbert’s, Pateley Bridge, Family Communion; 10.30am, Holy Trinity, Dacre Banks – Family Christmas Communion; 10.30am, St Saviour’s, Thornthwaite - Family Christmas Communion.

NEW YEAR’S EVE SERVICES: 10.30am Traditional Communion and Carols, Holy Trinity, Dacre Banks; 11.30pm Watchnight Service at St Cuthbert’s, Pateley Bridge.

If you would like to contribute an item to Neighbourhood News, please contact your local correspondent (if you are unsure who the correspondent is for your part of the district, email [email protected] and we will be happy to help).