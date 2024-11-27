Christmas events are set to put 'our little Harrogate village on the map' say volunteers

A community-minded Harrogate village is aiming to “put our little village on the map” when it hosts a special Christmas Gift Fayre shortly.

Minskip, which is located nine miles from Harrogate just outside Boroughbridge, is gearing up to hold the Christmas Gift Fayre – plus concert – on the afternoon of Saturday December 7.

Debbie Hargreaves, one of the main organisers, said: “Minskip’s Christmas Fayre, together with our annual Scarecrow competition, is putting our little village on the map.

"Apart from raising money for the church, this Christmas Fayre is a brilliant way of creating and enhancing community spirit within Minskip.

"We pride ourselves on being a friendly and welcoming village and the fayre is a great example of this.”

There will be a number of different stalls with all kinds of Christmas gifts, ranging from specially made toys and decorations to stocking fillers, and plants.

There will also be a tombola and a wonderful variety of refreshments, including delicious homemade cakes.

Taking place in Minskip Village Hall, the Christmas Gift Fayre will be followed by the Boroughbridge Love Pop Choir’s Christmas Concert, which will be held in the church itself.

Robert Beaumont, senior churchwarden of Minskip Church, said: “I’d like to thank Debbie and all our committee for their hard work, enthusiasm and imagination in organising this very special event.

"It will raise much-needed money for our lovely little church.”

Entrance to both events is free, with the Fayre starting at 1pm and the concert at 4pm.

All proceeds will go to St John’s Church in the village.

“I’d like to thank all the members of Minskip Church Council,” said Debbie Hargreaves.

“They are committed to our local community and we are very grateful to them.

“There’s no doubt that there will be a number of fantastic bargains.

"I’m sure these two events will mean that Minskip, once again, will be the talking point of the local area.”

Minskip is also well-known for its popular annual Scarecrow Competition which takes place at the end of August each year when almost the entire village is lined with colourful homemade scarecrows.