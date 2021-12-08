Christmas appeal to fund art services

Christmas can be a very different time for those living with physical and sensory impairments because enjoying the sights, sounds, smells and experiences of the season is not always possible.

Henshaws Director of Fundraising Stephen Tongue said: “The Arts and Crafts Centre is a vital resource for those who attend its workshops but is also an important community hub.

“We are appealing to the people of Yorkshire for their generous help in supporting the delivery of a service which is so vital to so many.”

The Christmas fundraising campaign will benefit the charity’s activities across the north.

It is accompanied by a video, showing the art makers at work in Knaresborough and their heart-felt expression of gratitude to the donors and supporters who have funded the service.

It has been launched across the charity’s social media channels to raise much-needed funds to ensure that those living with visual impairment and other disability can live their best life, not just at Christmas, but all year long.

An example of funding would see £5 to allow an artmaker to experience an online workshop