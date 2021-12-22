Christingle service postponed

Church leaders at St Cuthbert’s Church in Pateley Bridge have postphoned the Christingle service planned for Christmas Eve because of Covid.

By Janet Harrison
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:42 am
Nativity scene at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge. Picture Gerard Binks

An announcement said they plan to hold the event in early February to celebrate Candlemas in early February.

Organisers of the event, which is to raise funds for the Children’s Society, Joyce Liggins said: “We are sorry to disappoint but your safety is very important to us.

“You can still contribute to the Children’s Society via our just giving page.” https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joyce-liggins

The Children’s Society gives support to youngsters.

