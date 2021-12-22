Christingle service postponed
Church leaders at St Cuthbert’s Church in Pateley Bridge have postphoned the Christingle service planned for Christmas Eve because of Covid.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 9:42 am
An announcement said they plan to hold the event in early February to celebrate Candlemas in early February.
Organisers of the event, which is to raise funds for the Children’s Society, Joyce Liggins said: “We are sorry to disappoint but your safety is very important to us.
“You can still contribute to the Children’s Society via our just giving page.” https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joyce-liggins
The Children’s Society gives support to youngsters.