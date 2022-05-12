Christian Aid Week events in Wetherby

Christian Aid Week in Wetherby

Christian Aid Week runs from May 15-21 and this year the focus is on Zimbabwe, where persistent drought is making it very difficult for subsistence farmers and their families to survive.

“Although there is no house-to-house collection this year, churches are doing their best to raise money,” said Chris Bishop of Churches Together in Wetherby, Linton & Collingham.

“At St James’ Parish Church, there will be an envelope collection during morning services, and also a coffee morning on Thursday, May 19 at the Church Centre from 9.30am-noon.

“In addition to coffee, there will be home-made cakes to buy and a plant stall.”

Two days later, on May 21, Wetherby Methodist Church will be dedicating their regular Saturday coffee morning to Christian Aid.

Mr Bishop added: “In addition, a dedicated e-envelope webpage has been set up to enable anyone to make a donation to Christian Aid: it’s a quick, easy and secure way to contribute to the relief of suffering in our uncertain world.”