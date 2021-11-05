Children’s hospice calls for volunteers

Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, operates its furniture warehouse at the Thorp Arch Retail Park.

Now it needs more volunteers to help it continue raising money to care for families across the region.

Heather Griffiths, volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Our furniture warehouse is incredibly successful, and has always been well-supported by our customers. But we really do need more volunteers so we can keep raising money to provide our care.

“If you have just a few hours a week you could spare, it would make a huge difference to us.”

As well as selling furniture and home goods, the furniture warehouse is also the distribution hub for Martin House’s chain of 12 charity clothes shops across the region.

Volunteer roles can include sorting donations, serving customers in the showroom, van driving and helping to pick up donations and deliver goods.

Martin House’s charity shops together raise more than £1 million to support the hospice, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Heather added: “We provide all the training and support you need, and we also have robust Covid measures in place to keep staff and volunteers safe.

“Volunteering can be so rewarding, it can be a very social activity, while at the same time helping to support a local charity.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call into the furniture warehouse, email [email protected], or visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/volunteering.