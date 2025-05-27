Children’s Festival will entertain and inspire curious young minds in Harrogate

The Children’s Festival will be back in Harrogate this summer with sing-alongs, live music and jaw-dropping science demonstrations.

This day-long extravaganza takes place on July 5 in the stunning surroundings of St Wilfrid’s Church and features all kinds of exciting, interactive activities that will spark children’s imaginations and inspire curious young minds.

The acclaimed Orchestra for the Earth brings the wonders of the great outdoors to life through the power of sound in a fun-filled and interactive musical workshop, which takes place beneath Luke Jerram’s breathtaking Gaia Earth artwork, a spectacular 3D illuminated globe.

Children and families will get the chance to discover how music can portray the beauty and excitement of nature – from playful animals and lush forests to blooming flowers and rushing rivers.

With the help of live musicians, youngsters can explore the magical connection between the natural world and the melodies it inspires.

The workshop, specially designed for children aged three to 10, also includes a sing-along session where everyone is encouraged to join in and make music together.

Joining in the fun are Festival favourites Sublime Science who are back with a bang, bringing with them an array of spectacular experiments and astonishing demonstrations.

This hands-on session, for children aged 5 to 11, takes place at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall and is a great way to encourage youngsters to explore the world of science while keeping them entertained at the same time.

There is also a chance to discover Gambian music with kora musician Jali Bakary Konteh, who will be performing a separate afternoon concert that brings West African melodies and rhythms to life under Gaia.

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “The Children’s Festival is all about encouraging our children to explore the world around them in a fun and inspiring way.

“We know the benefits these interactive activities have and this year youngsters will get the chance to learn about music, science and nature – so there really is something for everyone!”

Tickets are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/harrogate-music-festival/

Or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562 303.