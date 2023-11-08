Children of Courage award for inspirational Harrogate girl, 10, with cerebral palsy who completed charity triathlon
Jon Caffrey said the Sporting Superstar award was well earned after Emily completed a 50m swim, a 1500m bike ride and a 800m run to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
“Emily loves helping people and raising money by doing these challenges and she was so happy to be recognised on such a big occasion,” said Jon who served in the RAF Police for 22 years before retiring in 2019.
"Her family, and all her friends, were and are understandably so proud of her.”
The amazing youngster received the Sporting Superstar award (12 and under) at the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards at New Dock Hall in Leeds at a ceremony attended by 700 guests, sponsors, and celebrities.
The award was presented by Hannah Cockroft OBE DL, Paralympian, and multiple world record holder.
Emily said: “I’m raising money for the RAF Benevolent Fund because they have helped me so much in the past.
"They paid for a specially adapted horse-riding saddle for me, contributed towards my special trike and helped to get my mum and dad’s house adapted to make things easier.”
The youngster completed the Yorkshire Abilities Triathlon in May this year, a triathlon put on for participants with disabilities.
In total, she raised more than £3,000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.
