Children hailed as a 'wonderful credit' to Harrogate school after care home event

Young Harrogate pupils have created “heartfelt smiles” during a visit to a residential care home.

Pupils at Ashville Prep School paid a special visit to Vida Court to spread some Christmas cheer with a festive musical extravaganza.

The Junior Choir and school’s Charity Club entertained the residents with a medley of songs accompanied by music teacher Carole Carpenter.

Donna Anderson from Vida Court said: “The residents and their loved ones loved the opportunity to listen and watch the wonderful performance of Ashville Prep Children’s Choir at Vida Court.

Pupils at Ashville Prep School from Harrogate paid a special visit to Vida Court to spread some Christmas cheer with a festive musical extravaganza. (Picture contributed)

“It created lots of heartfelt smiles, feelings of joy and happiness, we thank them for taking the time to visit, it meant so much.

“The children are a wonderful credit to Ashville and we hope to welcome them again.”

Head of Prep Phil Soutar said visit was part of the school’s ethos of working with others in the community

“It was a wonderful visit and the pupils enjoyed meeting residents and sharing Christmas songs.”

Founded in 1877 as a boarding school for boys by the United Methodist Free Churches, Ashville College is a leading independent day school for boys and girls aged 2 to 18.

Located in Green Lane, it consists of Acorns Early Years and Ashville’s Prep School, Senior School and Sixth Form, Ashville College is a member of the HMC, BSA, ISC, and NEASC and an associate member of the Methodist Independent Schools Trust.

Ashville Prep School and Acorns Early Years are also members of ISA.

More information at: https://www.ashville.co.uk/