Children bring cheer to elderly in Wetherby

Donations of handmade cards, artwork and messages were given by youngsters at Collingham, Shadwell, St Joseph’s in Wetherby for the Be a Santa to a Senior Campaign.

Spokesman for organisers Home Instead Wetherby, Katie White said: “It’s never been more important to support older people within our community, especially given many people have felt isolated and lonely as a result of the pandemic.

“That’s why in November, we launched our Be a Santa to a Senior campaign.

“We asked local primary schools to create and donate Christmas cards, artwork, or messages of love to an older person this Christmas.

“We were inundated with responses and had nearly 450 donations from several of the local schools.”

“These included fantastic Christmas cards, some amazing letters, beautifully coloured baubles, puzzle books, drawings and calendars.

“It’s safe to say there was glitter and sequins everywhere!”

The gifts have been distributed to the care company’s clients and other older people within the community.

And the campaign has seen Home Instead distribute a Christmas puzzle book that it created, to aid mental wellbeing and keep the elderly active, to residents, groups, surgeries and pharmacies in the Wetherby area.