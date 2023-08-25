Children across North Yorkshire encouraged to complete libraries summer reading challenge

North Yorkshire-based Paralympian and author Danielle Brown with her gold medals and an honorary Ready, Set, Read medal. Beth Kent, 12, and Emily Scott, 16, with Summer Reading Challenge participant Lucy Browne, seven, who holds Danielle's book, Run Like a Girl.

More than 8,700 children have taken on the challenge at North Yorkshire’s libraries. This year it is called Ready, Set, Read and celebrates the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.

To complete the challenge, children need to read six library books during the summer school holidays. Those who have started are being encouraged to make sure they finish the challenge so that they can collect their prizes.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “It has been wonderful to see so many families enjoying being in the library this summer, both to borrow books and to take part in the wonderful programme of events. The challenge really helps children keep up their reading skills over the school holidays and library staff and volunteers have introduced many youngsters to new authors or subjects, which has expanded their reading horizons.

“Staff and volunteers are always happy to help children find something they will enjoy reading, so don’t miss out on this last chance to collect your prizes and well-deserved medal.”

The challenge ends on Saturday, September 9.