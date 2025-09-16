Chicken run - Harrogate midwife to tackle London’s Royal Parks Half Marathon for hen charity

A Harrogate midwife is to run for a slightly unusual cause this autumn – the welfare of ex-commercial hens.

Rachel Clark is to run the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London next month in support of the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT), a national charity that rehomes thousands of hens every year from egg farms into loving back gardens.

“I think hens have a really rough deal,” said Rachel.

“I love all animals but chickens, in particular, are so often overlooked, treated like a commodity, when they’re actually smart, curious and full of personality.

Harrogate midwife Rachel Clark is to run the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London next month in support of the British Hen Welfare Trust. (Picture contributed)

"Once you’ve had them as pets, you realise how special they are. Mine are amazingly affectionate.”

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) has been rehoming commercial laying hens destined for slaughter since 2005.

It now boasts more than 1,400 volunteers and 50 rehoming sites around the UK.

The charity rescues tens of thousands of hens every year.

Its millionth hen even went to live with His Majesty the King.

Such is Rachel’s devotion to hens, she has even rehomed more than 20 of them herself in the village of Scruton near Northallerton where she lives.

"I am the proud owner of an ever growing flock of gorgeous hennies,” she said.

"I've always rehomed my girls from the fabulous British Hen Welfare Trust who do the most amazing job at giving poor hens born in the commercial sector a second chance at a life outdoors, as it should be. “Once you’ve had chickens as pets, you realise how special they are.

"“Every rehoming day is such a joy."

The Royal Parks Half Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 12, winding through some of London’s most scenic green spaces.

Although Rachel Clark has been running recreationally for 15 years, this will be her first major solo fundraising effort.

In the build-up to the event, she has set up a JustGiving page to support BHWT

Rachel said: "By supporting me, you are helping the charity to continue their lifesaving work, improve welfare conditions for all laying hens, and inspire the next generation of hen keepers.”