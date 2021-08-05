Charity’s £22k funding drive

To help it raise the funds to complete the project - which will see the construction of a building housing four classrooms, reception and toilets - it is staging a number of sponsored events, starting next month with a Golf Day at Rudding Park, Harrogate.

It has also launched a JustGiving page – A New Building for Ripon Community Link - JustGiving

Victoria Ashley, Ripon Community Link Chief Executive, said: “The new building is the next phase of our improvements for the Walled Garden to benefit Members, customers, staff and volunteers.

“The opening of the toilet block was a major step for us, and now we are setting our sights on this new building, specifically aimed at benefitting our Members. Our aim is to have this new facility fully opened in Autumn.”

The building, which has mostly been funded by a mix of grants and generous donations, will provide ample space to ensure all charity Members can return safely to site, and enable on-site provision even if social distancing measures are introduced at later dates.

Ripon Community Link is a leading provider of innovative day support services for people with learning difficulties, and operates from two sites within the Ripon area, St Wilfrid’s Bungalow and Ripon Walled Garden.

Thanks to a comprehensive home support programme, the charity has supported its beneficiaries fully throughout the entire Covid pandemic, and, since November last year, has welcomed its Members back in limited numbers in on-site sessions.

This latest fundraising campaign comes on the back of the opening a new visitor toilet block at the garden, located on Palace Road.

This was made possible thanks to the generosity of a number of local Ripon businesses, a charitable trust, and individual supporters.