Charity which has donated £2.7m to Harrogate Hospital in total hands over life-saving equipment for baby unit

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital donation to Harrogate Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit - Vicky Lister Head Matron, Andy Wilkinson, Brenda Dixon, John Fox, Jeannette Wilson, Amelia Helsby, Dr Albert Day.

The video laryngoscope has been donated to the hospital's SCBU by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital to further improve treatment in the unit.

The lifesaving equipment will make it easier for staff to see inside the mouth and throat to intubate babies, allowing for an inspection of a patient’s airways before a breathing tube is inserted.

Vicky Lister, Head Matron at SCBU, said: “We would like to give heartfelt thanks for the amazing video laryngoscope which was donated to SCBU by the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

“This piece of equipment will help support doctors when intubating newborns and very young babies whose airways can be difficult to manage due to their small size.

"We are looking forward to making use of this equipment when the need arises.”

Volunteers at The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity raised more than £11,000 to purchase the piece of new equipment.

Each year, the group raises between £50,000 and £100,000 to enhance the patient experience at Harrogate District Hospital.

From a new building to accommodate Harrogate’s first MRI Scanner to general medical equipment these funds provide equipment which cannot be funded through NHS budgets.

In total, The Friends of Harrogate Hospital have donated £2.7 million since it being formed in 1966.

John Fox, Chair of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said: “The Friends are highly delighted that after three years, we are back in action supporting Harrogate Hospital and its patients.

"We know the video Laryngoscope will be extremely useful to SCBU in a range of clinical circumstances involving premature birth babies.

"I would like to thank those who have helped to fund this vital equipment on behalf of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.”

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity is supported by a number of fundraising groups who raise money and awareness for Harrogate hospital and its community services.

If you are a business who could support the work of this charity, please email [email protected]

