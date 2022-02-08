Charity shop name announced

Nidderdale Plus last month launched its search for a name for the store on Pateley High Street and it has been announced as - Nidderdale Charity Shop.

Helen Flynn, Executive Director, said: “We are pleased we finally have a name to work with and that the name chosen does “what it says on the tin”(!) as the charity shop is there to support small charities and groups in Nidderdale.”

One of the charitable services the shop will support is Nidderdale Meals on Wheels Service.

“The service was set up by Nidderdale Plus in May 2020 when Covid was raging and we were all in lockdown,” added Helen.

“It originally was started to support people who would normally attend lunch clubs but now exists to serve people who are in need of a hot meal once or twice a week owing to having health and mobility issues.”

The meals are made by Dusty Miller caterers in Low Laithe and are delivered by teams of volunteer drivers.

Nidderdale Plus organises the scheme and sorts out all the administration.

Helen Flynn added: “There is no doubt that this is a vital service for many people living in the dale but the costs of running it are significant and we always struggle to meet this cost.”

Anyone who would find it beneficial to have a hot two-course meal delivered once or twice a week, either for themselves or a family member, should call Nidd Plus on 01423 714953 to find out more about the service.

Last month Nidd Plus announced that it had signed the lease on the former Save the Children High Street store in a bid to generate funds that will be put into a grant-funding post that local groups and charities can apply to each year.

The planned opening date of the shop is Saturday February 19, but people are advised to keep an eye on the shop window for more, up-to-date information. Elizabeth Clarke, lead shop volunteer said: “Thanks to everyone who has made donations so far to the shop.