Charity recruits new carers

Henshaws Specialist College has been facing the same challenges as other organisations across all care sectors in recruiting new staff and came up with an idea to fast-track applicants with two open events where anyone who wanted to consider a career in care or in a clinical role could just turn up, find out more and apply.

The College was looking for carers to work with its students aged from 16 to 25, all of whom have special educational needs and disabilities, and the events in October and November resulted in the appointment of seven new Special Educational Needs carers and two nurses.

Head of Care Christina Turner said: “Finding carers has been very difficult across all sectors in recent months and we tried to make the path into the role as simple as possible for applicants, with very pleasing results.”

The College has also made a video about working at the College to show how current staff feel about their roles, with stories about how they have seen the benefits to students.

It still needs more carers and is encouraging anyone who has ever considered a career in care to check out the video at https://buff.ly/3oGlEL1.

No previous experience in care is needed as full training will be given flexible working hours available are available.

A £300 welcome bonus is available until the end of December.