Charity music event raises £23,000 during Knaresborough Bed Race in 'celebration of community spirit'
Featuring an array of live music from local talent – plus local beer and food - Bed Fest 2024 was voted an overwhelming success, raising £23,000 towards Henshaws’ vital services supporting individuals living with disabilities and sight loss.
Held on Saturday, June 8 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre facing part of the route of that same day’s Knaresborough Bed Race on Bond End, Henshaws Senior Fundraiser Flora Simpson said the day had been “incredible”.
"It’s always such an incredible community event. It not only raises funds for Henshaws, it also involves so inviting the community into our unique space.
"We raised an incredible £23k this year which would not have been possible without the invaluable contributions of the talented musicians, dedicated vendors, volunteers and fantastic sponsors who all support the charity.”
A vibrant celebration of community spirit and solidarity, each year Bed Fest brings together people from all walks of life to enjoy a day filled with exceptional music, delicious food and local beer.
Henshaws Ambassador and DJ Rory Hoy had everyone up and dancing and headline act Hot Sauce ended the night on a high.
Harrogate Brewing Co and Turning Point served up a range of incredible brews while Jimmy Macks street kitchen treated visitors to mouthwatering hog roast buns alongside the Arts and Crafts centre café dishing up tasty Italian pizzas.
For the little ones they had hook-a-duck, a treasure hunt around the centre and not forgetting the talented face painters from Pretty Little Faces.
Flora Simpson said: “It is so lovely to invite people into our unique space and for them to discover a bit more about what we do here.
"A huge thanks goes to all of the sponsors, Specsavers, Wish Agency, Verity Frearson and Hartlaw who continue to support Henshaws in so many ways.
"We hope to see you everyone back next year.”
Henshaws is a charity that supports disabled people in Harrogate, Knaresborough and beyond achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations.
More information at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/