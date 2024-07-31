Charity ball's tickets will cost £1,000 per person at Harrogate area hotel's night of luxury
Located five miles from Ripon and 11 from Harrogate, Grantley Hall is to welcome the sensational Olly Murs for a live performance as part of a glittering event designed to raise money for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.
Taking place on Saturday, September 21 at the award-winning five-star hotel where high profile celebrities such as pop legend Morrissey have been known to stay, guests can expect the following at what will be one of the most sought-after social events of the year:
A champagne reception
Four-course dinner
Headline act Olly Murs performing his chart hitsEntertainment throughout the evening
‘Money can’t buy’ experiences to be bought at auction
Dazzling fireworks display
Launched at the start of 2022 with the aim of working tirelessly to support the 92,000 children in Yorkshire with disabilities and approximately 352,000 of the region’s children who are currently living in poverty, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has so far raised more than £4.8 million in its first two years to support disadvantaged families and children.
Tickets for a table of ten for A Night Under The Stars event are priced at £10,000 while individual tickets are available to purchase upon request, priced at £1,000 each.
The event at the hotel’s will see legendary 'party architect' Johnny Roxburgh lending his expertise to bring a luxurious vision to life, along with florist to the stars, Fulford Flowers.
Guests will be welcomed with a champagne reception, followed by fine wines and a gourmet four-course banquet designed by Grantley Hall's Executive Chef, Simon Crannage.
Since is first opened in July 2019 as a luxury countryside hotel with 47 bedrooms after an estimated £70 million restoration and redevelopment, Grantley Hall has become synonymous with luxury.
It boasts an ever-increasing variety of facilities for guests, including five restaurants – one of which is the Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, an award-winning spa and a state-of the-art gym, and is set in stunning grounds.