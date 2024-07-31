Charity ball's tickets will cost £1,000 per person at Harrogate area hotel's night of luxury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets costing £1,000 per person are going on sale for a Harrogate luxury hotel’s A Night Under The Stars charity evening with one of Britain's biggest pop stars.

Located five miles from Ripon and 11 from Harrogate, Grantley Hall is to welcome the sensational Olly Murs for a live performance as part of a glittering event designed to raise money for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Taking place on Saturday, September 21 at the award-winning five-star hotel where high profile celebrities such as pop legend Morrissey have been known to stay, guests can expect the following at what will be one of the most sought-after social events of the year:

A champagne reception

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grantley Hall near Ripon and Harrogate is to welcome the sensational Olly Murs for a live performance as part of a forthcoming event designed to raise money for Yorkshire Children’s Charity. (Picture contributed)

Four-course dinner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headline act Olly Murs performing his chart hitsEntertainment throughout the evening

‘Money can’t buy’ experiences to be bought at auction

Dazzling fireworks display

Harrogate area luxury hotel Grantley Hall is to host A Night Under The Stars charity evening with one of Britain's biggest pop stars. (Picture contributed)

Launched at the start of 2022 with the aim of working tirelessly to support the 92,000 children in Yorkshire with disabilities and approximately 352,000 of the region’s children who are currently living in poverty, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has so far raised more than £4.8 million in its first two years to support disadvantaged families and children.

Tickets for a table of ten for A Night Under The Stars event are priced at £10,000 while individual tickets are available to purchase upon request, priced at £1,000 each.

The event at the hotel’s will see legendary 'party architect' Johnny Roxburgh lending his expertise to bring a luxurious vision to life, along with florist to the stars, Fulford Flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests will be welcomed with a champagne reception, followed by fine wines and a gourmet four-course banquet designed by Grantley Hall's Executive Chef, Simon Crannage.

Since is first opened in July 2019 as a luxury countryside hotel with 47 bedrooms after an estimated £70 million restoration and redevelopment, Grantley Hall has become synonymous with luxury.

It boasts an ever-increasing variety of facilities for guests, including five restaurants – one of which is the Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, an award-winning spa and a state-of the-art gym, and is set in stunning grounds.