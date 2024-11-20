Charities and community groups awarded £50,000 of funding thanks to Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Legacy Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charities and community groups from across the Harrogate district have been awarded a series of grants as the first tranche of financial aid from the Brigantes Rotary Legacy Fund was distributed at a special presentation evening.

Representatives of the 14 successful applicants attended an event at Oakdale Golf Club on Tuesday (November 19) as the awards – which ranged from £400 up to the maximum of £10,000 – were handed out.

Selected from a list of 65 Legacy Fund applications, the chosen groups included the Happy Wanderers Ambulance and Resurrected Bites who were both given £10,000, while Follifoot Disabled Riders (£3,250), New Beginnings (£2,700) and Saint Michael’s Hospice (£2,600) also benefitted.

The first of two Legacy Fund tranches, groups from across Harrogate were handed the opportunity to seek a share of this initial £50,000, which is part of a generous donation left to Brigantes Rotary in the will of a local resident and former friend of the club.

Representatives of the 14 charities and groups chosen to receive Legacy Fund grants with Bill O’Rourke, Harrogate Brigantes Rotary President, and Matthew Stamford, Chair of the Legacy Selection Panel, at the event at Oakdale Golf Club

Keen to see funds being put to good use within the district, Harrogate Brigantes Rotary – which raises thousands of pounds for local charities and community groups every year decided to split the donation into two lots of £50,000, with the second fund expected to be launched in 2025.

A Legacy Fund Committee of local business leaders was invited to assist in the judging process.

Matthew Stamford, Director of Verity Frearson, Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals, and Frances Elliot, CEO of Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA), comprised the panel alongside Brigantes President Bill O’Rourke and David Read, Director of ConsultRFID, who is also a member of Harrogate Brigantes Rotary.

Bill O’Rourke said: “This was an extremely difficult process, because so many of the groups and charities asking for our support had put forward very strong applications.

“I thank our Legacy panel for their diligence and consideration over every application.

"The total amount requested was several times greater than the £50,000 we had earmarked for this tranche and it was a real shame that we could not help them all.

“However, we are absolutely delighted to have been able to support these worthy 14 organisations with financial grants ranging from £400 up to £10,000.

"We are confident that the funds will not only be put to good use, but will make a huge difference to the local community.”

Matthew Stamford, Chair of the Legacy Selection Panel, added: “This was a wonderful opportunity for Harrogate Brigantes Rotary to make a real difference to charities and groups in the Harrogate community.

“Reading the various stories and understanding just how this money will be spent by the applicants shone a light on all the people who do an amazing job helping those in need.

“Brigantes Rotary has made a real difference and I look forward to launching the second tranche of £50,000 when I’m expecting even more groups to step forward with their requests.”

Harrogate Brigantes is a group of like-minded friends working together to help local and international communities, while also having fun along the way.

They are part of one of the largest humanitarian organisations in the world, with around 1.4 million members spread across 200 countries and geographical regions.

This is how the first tranche of £50,000 has been shared out…

Coppice Valley Primary School – £5,000

Follifoot Disabled Riders – £3,250

Happy Wanderers Ambulance – £10,000

Harrogate Hospital Radio – £1,500

Harrogate Skills for Living – £2,300

Independent Domestic Abuse Service – £5,000

New Beginnings Peer Support – £2,700

Resurrected Bites -£10,000

Sensory Day – £1,000

Saint Michael’s Hospice – £2,600

Taking Baby Steps – £750

The Forest School – £2,000

Time Together – £3,500

Woodfield & Dene Park Community Centre – £400

For more information about Harrogate Brigantes Rotary, visit www.rotaryharrogatebrigantes.org.uk