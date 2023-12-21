Channel 4's Great British Bake Off contestant will be VIP guest at annual event in Harrogate district
Seen by millions of viewers on Channel 4 in the hit TV show in 2018, culinary icon Karen Wright will appear next year at Glampfest which is held on lush fields at Market Flat Lane near Scotton.
The former Bake Off contestant is known for her interest in cooking and baking using minimal equipment and developing recipes ideal for camping holidays.
This will fit right in with the Glampfest crowd as many attendees own campervans and glawnings.
The popular festival was launched in 2017 by Harrogate entrepreneurs and campervan enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin off the back of their successful Glawning business and has gone from humble beginnings of 100 attendees to an impressive 1,500 earlier this year.
Attendance is set to almost double in 2024 as the couple work to create the biggest and best Glampfest so far.
James and Sarah are joining forces with the Mighty Events team again to expand the festival and launch new areas for attendees to enjoy such as Sports Zone, Zen Zone, Acoustic Lounge, Photo Booth and more.
Running from May 10-12, 2024, the wide range of activities will include live music from local performers, street food and glamping set ups.
Star guest icon Karen Wright, who is a self-taught baker and lover of bold colours, will be showing the crowds how it’s done with demonstrations from her cookbook Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey curated from a lifetime of enjoying the camping lifestyle and particularly a motorhome trip to Europe last June.
Karen presents regularly at national shows for the Caravan and Motorhome Club, encouraging others to embrace challenges and step out of their comfort zones by trying new things
Day or weekend camping tickets for Glampfest 2024 are on sale now from: https://glampfest.com
Sarah and James Martin first set up Glawning in 2013, inspired by the idea of promoting a comfier and more stylish alternative to typical green, nylon awning.