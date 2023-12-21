Channel 4's Great British Bake Off contestant will be VIP guest at annual event in Harrogate district

A star of The Great British Bake Off has been announced as the VIP guest at a Harrogate couple's popular annual family glamping festival in the countryside outside Knaresborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seen by millions of viewers on Channel 4 in the hit TV show in 2018, culinary icon Karen Wright will appear next year at Glampfest which is held on lush fields at Market Flat Lane near Scotton.

The former Bake Off contestant is known for her interest in cooking and baking using minimal equipment and developing recipes ideal for camping holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will fit right in with the Glampfest crowd as many attendees own campervans and glawnings.

Watched by millions of viewers on Channel 4 in The Great British Bake Off, culinary icon Karen Wright will appear in 2024 at Glampfest which is held on lush fields near Scotton. (Picture contributed)

The popular festival was launched in 2017 by Harrogate entrepreneurs and campervan enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin off the back of their successful Glawning business and has gone from humble beginnings of 100 attendees to an impressive 1,500 earlier this year.

Attendance is set to almost double in 2024 as the couple work to create the biggest and best Glampfest so far.

James and Sarah are joining forces with the Mighty Events team again to expand the festival and launch new areas for attendees to enjoy such as Sports Zone, Zen Zone, Acoustic Lounge, Photo Booth and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from May 10-12, 2024, the wide range of activities will include live music from local performers, street food and glamping set ups.

Star guest icon Karen Wright, who is a self-taught baker and lover of bold colours, will be showing the crowds how it’s done with demonstrations from her cookbook Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey curated from a lifetime of enjoying the camping lifestyle and particularly a motorhome trip to Europe last June.

Karen presents regularly at national shows for the Caravan and Motorhome Club, encouraging others to embrace challenges and step out of their comfort zones by trying new things

Day or weekend camping tickets for Glampfest 2024 are on sale now from: https://glampfest.com