Changes to bin collections

Black bin collections

Leeds City Council said it is making every effort to ensure that all brown bin collections are undertaken on the appropriate day but the emptying of black and green bins continues to be the priority.

“There has been a significant rise recently in the infection rate in Leeds,” said a spokesman.

“This, together with the continued legal requirements for staff to isolate and our Covid-19 secure working practices, has led to an additional and significant impact on the refuse service.

“This affects not just the number of staff available to complete all collection rounds, but also staff who are often having to stand down part way through the day to ensure they are meeting legal requirements and protecting their own health, their colleagues and members of the public.

“These resource pressures are putting a strain on many different elements of the service, including the ambition to make recovery collections of any bins that might have been missed in a 48-hour period.”

They added that staff continue to work tirelessly.

“Leeds City Council would like to reassure residents that all measures and steps are being taken to enable as many recovery collections as possible, but there is a possibility that some may not take place due to the reasons highlighted.

“The council would again like to thank residents for their continued patience and understanding in what continue to be very testing circumstances.

“The impact of Covid-19, especially in terms of more people working or staying at home more has contributed to a much higher than usual amount of waste being generated by each household in Leeds.

“In terms of black bins, this increase in waste is up by 15 per cent, and equating to an approximate 430 tonnes of extra waste for the service to collect each week.”

Residents are advised that all Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) in the city remain open and available to take items such as garden waste and unwanted household items such as broken furniture/beds, electrical goods, white goods, mattresses and toys.

To book a slot, or to find out more about our HWRCs please see: www.leeds.gov.uk/recycling

For further updates regarding refuse collections in Leeds, residents are advised to download the handy Leeds Bins app on their mobile phone, or check their days via: www.leeds.gov.uk/mybinday.