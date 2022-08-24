Chance to win £3000 in the Martin House Children’s Hospice Super Raffle

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raffle also give entrants the chance to win a £750 second prize and £250 third prize.

Emily Sharman, Individual Giving Fundraiser at Martin House, said: “This is an amazing prize for someone to win – and all for just £2 a ticket.“As well as having the chance to win one of our three prizes, taking part in our Super Raffle also means you are helping seriously ill children and their families in your local area who need our care.

“It costs nearly £9 million a year to run Martin House, but every raffle ticket sold really does make a difference.

Joanna (left) a previous Martin House Children's Hospice Super Raffle winner

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For example, purchasing just ten raffle tickets could enable a child to express themselves in a music therapy session.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across North, West, and East Yorkshire, providing specialist care including respite breaks, emergency care, end of life care and bereavement support.

Emily added: “We rely on fundraising and donations for nearly 90 per cent of our income, but we’ve been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic.

"We need your support more than ever to ensure we can still provide this vital service to families when they need us most.”

Joanna, a previous Martin House raffle winner, said: “Since the birth of our eldest child, we had an overwhelming sense of gratitude to have been blessed with a healthy baby.

"Playing the Super Raffle was our way of supporting Martin House; helping parents who receive that terrifying news that their child has a life-limiting condition.“I was in utter shock and absolutely delighted when I heard that I’d won the star prize, and it’s a great story that I tell anybody that will listen.”

The closing date to buy raffle tickets is Friday, October 21, with the draw taking place on Friday, October 28.