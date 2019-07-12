Chance to watch the sunset with 6,000 hens in quirky foodie event near Boroughbridge

A series of foodie events with a difference will soon be hosted by a farm shop near Boroughbridge, which includes the chance to watch the sunset in the company of 6,000 hens.

Minskip Farm Shop kicks off their summer programme with a pizza night on July 26, 4pm to 9pm, with pizzas from Follifoot supplier Pizza Social, and a bar.

Children will be able to play on the straw bales, run around on acres of farmland, and meet the pigs, goats and alpacas. The farm will be open for free, with pizzas and drinks for sale and the shop open for browsing.

Co-owner of the business, Ben Mosey, said: "Our hens love to range as the sun is setting as the sun isn’t high in the sky and they can avoid birds of prey. We often enjoy watching thousands of hens range in their grassy paddock out of hours, and we thought other people should be able to enjoy this too. It really is a once in a lifetime sight.

The next event on August 30 will feature gourmet burgers.