Chance to meet your heroes in Harrogate as Thought Bubble Festival pledges feast of world class comic artists

Renowned for offering comics fans the chance to meet their heroes, Thought Bubble Comic Convention is one of the most important and beloved events in the international comics calendar.

Set to return to Harrogate Convention Centre on November 16-17, famous guests announced so far include the following:

In-demand comics writer Tini Howard (Catwoman, Excalibur, DC Comics’ Harley Quinn).

Super event with superheroes in Harrogate - Flashback to fans at last year's Thought Bubble Comic Convention, one of the most important and beloved events in the international comics calendar. (Picture contributed)

Legendary British artist and DSTLRY founding creator Jock (The Losers, Batman: The Black Mirror, Gone).

Prolific artist, illustrator and writer Sweeney Boo (Eat, & Love Yourself, Over My Dead Body, DC Comics’ Harley Quinn).

Award-winning Italian comic book creator Luana Vecchio (Lovesick, Bolero, DC Comics’ Poison Ivy).

British-born, NYT best-selling artist Lee Garbett (Uncanny Spider-Man, Shadecraft, Skyward).

Martha Julian, Thought Bubble Festival Director said: “I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but 2023’s comic convention was undoubtedly our best ever, and this year’s is set to eclipse it.

"This guest announcement presents a true picture of everything you can expect from Thought Bubble.

"Our guests span the entire genre, from small-press independent creators, to the makers of world-renowned titles.

"We are confident that every single comics fan will get to meet their heroes.”

With capacity crowds expected this November, Thought Bubble 2024 will be the first since it was established in 2007 where attendees will be able to collect their tickets early thanks to box office desks set up in independent venues around Harrogate on the Friday evening.

In total, there are expected to be 450-plus comic creating exhibitors, alongside publishers and retailers at this year’s two-day festival.

The event will also include a Kids’ Zone with free activities for children of all ages.

There will be a range of foods available at the show at two cafe points.

Thought Bubble Comic Convention organisers will be sharing details on further guests, exhibitors and their 2024 programme over the coming months.

This year’s festival will be open from 10am-6pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.