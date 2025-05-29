Champagne and Croquet on the menu as battle of Harrogate's luxury hotels hots up

The battle between high end hotels in the Harrogate area is stepping up a gear as a historic estate unveils a new Champagne and Croquet Lawn for summer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning 20,000 acre historic estate near Masham, which includes Swinton Park Hotel, has announced the opening of two new spaces.

Outside, the Pommery Champagne and Croquet Lawn is the new spot to indulge in an informal game before toasting the winner, or to sit back and unwind with a glass of fizz while taking in the far-reaching views over the Deer Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indoors is the new private dining room, Adam’s Folly, created for intimate dinners for ten to 20 guests and serving a fine-dining menu specially tailored to each event by the expert chefs of Samuel’s Restaurant.

Battle of Harrogate hotels - The stunning 20,000 acre historic Swinton Estate near Masham, which includes Swinton Park Hotel, has announced the opening of two new dining spaces. (Picture contributed)

Paul Hunter, General Manager at the Swinton Estate, “We’re so pleased to be opening two new and impressive spaces for our guests. Adam’s Folly is the fabulous addition that our extensive array of dining options had been missing.

"Now we have an exquisite private dining room that’s complete with the splendour and elegance that the most exclusive events deserve.

"Equally marvellous is our new Pommery Champagne and Croquet Lawn, which looks out across Yorkshire’s breathtaking countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the sun shines, it’s ideal for lunch with some bubbles and a convivial match of croquet with friends and family.”

As competition between luxury hotels in the Harrogate district hots up, Swinton Estate, which has featured on BBC TV’s Amazing Hotels series, now boasts a wide variety of culinary experiences.

These also include:

Chef’s Table by Michelin-trained, award-winning chef Josh Barnes.

The Deer House.

The Library.

The Arnagill Room.

Tipi: (Tipi season runs from April to September).

The Lake House.

Bothy Huts.

All of Swinton Estate's dining experiences embrace the very best seasonal produce with an estate-to-plate ethos, including sourcing as many ingredients as possible from the Hotel's Walled Garden and Estate producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fruits, vegetables, herbs and more are grown in the four-acre Walled Garden, the Estate deer herd in the Parkland provides venison, and farm tenants deliver beef and pork products.

More dining information at: https://www.swintonestate.com/dining/private-dining/