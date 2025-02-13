Chair of governors in Harrogate says new report 'captures' brilliant school community

The Chair of Governors at a Harrogate school head says she is delighted a new inspection report “captures what is so special about our school community”.

The successful inspection of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools follows a visit by six ISI inspectors observing lessons, assemblies and extra-curricular activities.

Chair of Governors, Dame Francine Holroyd welcomed the results from the inspection which also saw input from governors, staff, parents and pupils.

“The report really captures what is so special about our school community and our pupils, in particular,” she said.

ISI inspection success - Pupils at Harrogate Ladies' College. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

“We were pleased the inspectors saw what we see every day, that our pupils are incredible and our school community is inclusive, respectful and safe."

The key findings from the ISI Inspection

Leaders have introduced and embedded the ‘I Am Me’ approach which celebrates inclusivity, encouraging pupils to believe in themselves.

Pupils display notable interest and self-motivation, a willingness to apply effort, and to act and think for themselves

Behaviour is positive and characterised by warmth, kindness and respect and pupils develop close and supportive relationships with each other.

Pupils understand their role in society and are keen to demonstrate it with local charity initiatives.

There is a positive, warm and friendly atmosphere in boarding houses that supports pupils.

Dame Francine Holroyd said: “We have an outstanding staff body who deliver a first-class education from Pre-School to Sixth Form, and the glowing feedback from the inspectors is testament to their hard work; their innovation; and their talent.

“I’d like to thank all the pupils, parents and staff who took part in the rigorous inspection process and who are such wonderful advocates for our school community.”

The ISI is appointed by the Department for Education to inspect association independent schools in England. As a family of independent schools

Harrogate Ladies’ College is an independent family of schools on one campus which includes Highfield Pre-School and Highfield Prep School.

It has been pioneering girls’ education in the UK since 1893.