CEO thanks whole team as leading Harrogate supercar financier wins prestigious UK award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Harrogate CEO has praised "the whole team" after winning a top UK award in the field of financing the world’s most desirable cars.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Hornbeam Park-based supercar finance brokers Apollo Capital were crowned Best Specialist Car Finance Provider in the prestigious Credit Strategy Car Finance Awards, while also finishing as a finalist in the Best Broker category.

CEO Andy King said: “We were delighted to have been nominated for two of the awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Winning Best Specialist Car Finance Provider is truly a fantastic achievement for the business and I am so proud of the whole Apollo Capital team.”

In pole position - The Apollo Capital team in Harrogate after winning top prize at the prestigious Credit Strategy Car Finance Awards. (Picture contributed)

The Credit Strategy Car Finance Awards celebrate the UK’s top lenders and brokers and saw the best of the best in the motor finance sector gather in Manchester to celebrate their successes.

With a strong track record of delivering specialist car funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, Apollo Capital operates mainly for high net-worth private individuals, successful entrepreneurs, businesses and serial car collectors.

CEO Andy King said: “To have been recognised in this way really does emphasise what we do so well here at Apollo – providing our customers with truly excellent service and finance products as they fund of some of the world’s most desirable cars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the panel of 10 industry-leading judges, comments included: “Apollo Capital secures the winner’s title through its remarkable business growth and client-centric approach.

"Their evidence of strong feedback, niche identification, and impressive growth data speak volumes.

“The ability to secure funding for prestigious brands like Pagani underscores their expertise and strength in the market.

“Apollo Capital’s hands-on approach and bespoke client support set them apart, making them the clear choice for excellence in finance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the UK’s leading finance brokers, in March this year the firm welcomed some of the world’s most powerful and thrilling supercars to Harrogate when it hosted its very first client and supercar club open day.