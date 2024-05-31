CEO thanks whole team as leading Harrogate supercar financier wins prestigious UK award
Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Hornbeam Park-based supercar finance brokers Apollo Capital were crowned Best Specialist Car Finance Provider in the prestigious Credit Strategy Car Finance Awards, while also finishing as a finalist in the Best Broker category.
CEO Andy King said: “We were delighted to have been nominated for two of the awards.
"Winning Best Specialist Car Finance Provider is truly a fantastic achievement for the business and I am so proud of the whole Apollo Capital team.”
The Credit Strategy Car Finance Awards celebrate the UK’s top lenders and brokers and saw the best of the best in the motor finance sector gather in Manchester to celebrate their successes.
With a strong track record of delivering specialist car funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, Apollo Capital operates mainly for high net-worth private individuals, successful entrepreneurs, businesses and serial car collectors.
CEO Andy King said: “To have been recognised in this way really does emphasise what we do so well here at Apollo – providing our customers with truly excellent service and finance products as they fund of some of the world’s most desirable cars.”
Among the panel of 10 industry-leading judges, comments included: “Apollo Capital secures the winner’s title through its remarkable business growth and client-centric approach.
"Their evidence of strong feedback, niche identification, and impressive growth data speak volumes.
“The ability to secure funding for prestigious brands like Pagani underscores their expertise and strength in the market.
“Apollo Capital’s hands-on approach and bespoke client support set them apart, making them the clear choice for excellence in finance.”
One of the UK’s leading finance brokers, in March this year the firm welcomed some of the world’s most powerful and thrilling supercars to Harrogate when it hosted its very first client and supercar club open day.
All the event’s proceeds went to Apollo Capital’s charity fund for 2024 which is supporting Saint Michael’s Hospice.