Centre makes return from pandemic

The Washburn Heritage Centre opened its doors earlier this month and is about to embark on a new programme of events after a disrupted 19 months.

“We reopened fully on September 6 with full indoor and outdoor service on Saturdays and Sundays,” said Sarah Stead of the facility near Fewston Reservoir.

“At first we were fairly quiet but numbers are picking up again and we are nearly up to normal figures.

“We introduced a new menu in the tea room, with a wider variety of sandwiches and our usual selection of homemade cakes. This seems to be going down well!

“It has been lovely to welcome back our members and regulars in person and begin to host our events face to face again, although Covid guidelines are still in place.”

The Trial of the Timble Witches, the beat of local bobby PC Daniel Fox in the 1870s, poaching and murder are to be featured in a new programme about law making and breaking in the Washburn Valley.

“Our new programme, from October 2021 to January 2022, will explore these heritage themes and bring people up to date with expert speakers about law, crime and science today, interesting walks and a bit of fun,” added Sarah.