Celebrations as three Harrogate retirees mark their 100th birthdays

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mabel Parker, who has been living at The Adelphi – a FirstPort-managed independent living retirement development in Harrogate – for eight years, marked her 100th birthday in July by celebrating with friends and family at the development.

The residents’ lounge was decorated with banners and balloons as residents joined in to celebrate the special occasion.

It was a big day of festivities, with her star guests being fellow residents Joe Weaver, 100, and Ethel Jennings, 101.

Ethel, Joe, and Mabel all together celebrating Mabel’s birthday back in July

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centenarian trio have revealed their tips to living a long and happy life.

Mabel, who has been living at the development since 2014, says being a strong-willed person helps, but having a good network support of family and friends is what is most important in life.

Military veteran Joe, who reached 100 in May this year, believes his strong religious faith, support from the Royal British Legion, and his love of ballroom dancing has kept him going.

He added: “I feel lucky to have reached the age of 100 – it is a great privilege.

"While life can bring with it many challenges, it’s great to look back on so many happy memories.”

Ethel Jennings is the oldest resident at The Adelphi, and she will be celebrating her 102nd birthday in October.

Ethel said: “I thoroughly enjoy life, especially spending time with family and friends.

"There may not be a secret to reaching 100, but I do believe that, for me, everything in moderation and good family support has played a key role.”

Julie Hatfield, FirstPort Development Manager, said: “It really is a year of celebrations at The Adelphi, and we are truly delighted to be celebrating with Joe, Mabel and Ethel.

“To have two residents turn 100 this year and another already over the age of 100 is quite impressive.

"It’s a testament to retirement living and how we keep our residents' young at heart.