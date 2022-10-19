The event titled ‘Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess’ will take place on December 11, 2022.

The show will start at 2pm and will be held at Royal Hall on Ripon Road, Harrogate.

Amanda Owen, most famous for starring in the Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm, will be sharing unforgettable moments and charming memories from her life on the farm with her family in Ravenseat, Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales.

Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

She will also chat to the audience about what inspired her to leave town life in Huddersfield behind and head to the countryside full time.

You will get to know about her farming experiences including milking cows and working as a contract shepherdess and alpaca shearer before she settled down in Swaledale and her life and work in one of the highest and most remote places in England where she has been for more than 25 years.

The audience will also get to see some of Amanda’s striking photography and experience the challenges of remote farming life, from lambing and shearing in spring to haymaking in summer and feeding 1,000 flock in mid-winter.

Amanda will also talk about how she juggles her working life as a shepherdess and being a mother of nine children, with her life as best-selling author and her many TV appearances on shows like The Dales, New Lives in the Wild, Springtime on the Farm and Our Yorkshire Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad