Celebrating the kindness of young people (Connecting Ripon column 5 September)

It’s been a busy few months for our Power Of 10 volunteering awards and rewards scheme in Ripon, with over 60 young people receiving their awards. Seven young volunteers have each given 100 hours of volunteering, which is a brilliant achievement and contribution to our community. As well as a big thank you to all young helpers, we recognise the work of local community organisations developing and offering meaningful volunteering opportunities for young people.

We’ve celebrated over 2,000 hours volunteered by under 18-year olds and have welcomed one of our youngest volunteers so far, 8-year-old George, who helps out at Nosterfield Nature Reserve, with the Lower Ure Conservation Trust (LUCT). The Trust are fully committed to developing volunteer roles for young people and families.

Amy Horton, LUCT Community Engagement Officer said: “Collaborating with HADCA and the Power Of 10 has proved extremely helpful in developing our offer for young volunteers. It's great to be able to offer the incentive of the awards and to see two of our young volunteers receive their first award recently. We're very grateful for the consistent, ongoing support and the connections it has helped us forge with organisations in the area.”

Jo Thackwray, Project of 10 Co-ordinator, said: “As the appetite for volunteering grows amongst young people, we’re delighted to be working with two young volunteers, both of whom achieved their 100 hours awards, on a new Power of 10 Ambassador role. This volunteering opportunity will enable young people to develop further skills, such as public speaking, team working and advocating the benefits of volunteering to other young people, of both primary and secondary school age. We hope to launch this new role in the Autumn, so please look out for our Ambassadors at local events. They will be happy to share their volunteering experience with you.”

Young volunteer, George, with his Power of 10 volunteering certificate at Nosterfield Nature Reserve

The Power of 10 works alongside Ripon Bid to encourage local businesses to support the scheme and our young people. The team is delighted to welcome the first official Power of 10 sponsor, The Green House Ripon, a treasure trove of sustainable gifts. Business owner, Rebecca, is excited to be involved and is looking forward to sharing her experience and business knowledge with our Ambassadors, as their role develops.

Volunteering is an integral part of our community and volunteers are celebrated at the Ripon Together St Wilfrid’s Stars Awards. This event recognises individuals and organisations who contribute positively to life in Ripon, those who go that extra mile to help enhance the quality, strength and kindness of our community.

Jo added: “As part of the inspiring St Wilfrid’s Stars, we are proud to celebrate the growing number of young people who are exploring volunteering for the first time, and contributed to their community over the last year. Their kindness can create positive, lasting change.”

Nominate your ‘Stars’ in 11 categories at https://www.ripontogether.com/ and please email [email protected] if you would like to know more about the Power of 10.