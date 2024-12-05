Celebrating ten wonderful years of the Great Knaresborough St John’s Christmas Tree Festival
This Saturday’s launch will see The Great Knaresborough St John’s Christmas Tree Festival unveil a bumper display of more than 80 brilliantly decorated Christmas trees.
The free festival, which boasts a spectacular centrepiece display on the theme of the well-known carol Good King Wenceslas, will run from Saturday, December 7 to Sunday, December 22.
But early bird visitors can avoid the crowds by attending the Preview Evening at 7pm on Friday, December 6 when the festival will be formally opened by the Right Reverend Bishop of Ripon with seasonal music from St John’s renowned choir, conducted by the Knaresborough Town Crier.
The festival will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturdays; noon until 4pm on Sundays; and 12 noon until 5pm on weekdays, with refreshments and mulled wine available at weekends.
Admission to the festival is free but there will be programmes and raffle tickets on sale.
All donations will assist the church in supporting its chosen charities.
There will also be live music on all three Saturdays, plus the ever-popular Christmas Tree Festival Concert on Sunday, December 8 by St John’s Choir, and featuring Cadenza, Fun2Sing and special guest, local musician and artist, Paul Mirfin, aka ‘the singing conductor’.
Admission to the concert is payable on the door and doors open at 6.30pm, with the concert at 7pm.
Entrance to the Preview Evening is £5 per person, including refreshments.