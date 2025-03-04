Celebrated singer to join St Cecilia Orchestra at Ripon Cathedral concert this month

Celebrated singer and a Grand Finalist in the 2023 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, Beth Taylor, will; join St Cecilia Orchestra in Ripon Cathedral this month.

Glaswegian mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor, lauded for her “strong presence” and “sensational coloratura”, is at the onset of a major international career, with recent and coming engagements including performances with the London Philharmonic, the BBC Scottish Orchestra, and the Berlin Philharmonic, alongside operatic roles at Glyndebourne, Deutsche Oper and Zurich Opera House.

The centre-piece of her appearance with St Cecilia Orchestra at Ripon Cathedral on March 22 will be Elgar’s much-loved Sea Pictures.

The setting for this classic piece is five poems, each offering a different response to the ocean and including one written by his wife, Alice.

Celebrated singer Beth Taylor, who was a Grand Finalist in the 2023 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, will join St Cecilia Orchestra at Ripon Cathedral this month. (Picture contributed)

It came directly after Enigma Variations in the composer’s output.

Opening the concert is Helena Munktell’s rich and colourful depiction of the sea, Bränningar (Breaking Waves).

Munktell, one the incredibly talented female Swedish composers who left for the continent in the 19th century, studied in Paris under Benjamin Godard and Vincent D’Indy. Her Symphonic poem is a swarm of colour, with powerful intensity.

The programme is completed with Mahler’s glorious Symphony No 1, described in Classical Music magazine as one of the most impressive symphonic debuts in the history of classical music.

Tickets are available at: https://www.st-cecilia.org.uk/

Tickets for unreserved seats can also be purchased from the Ripon Cathedral shop, Little Ripon Bookshop and Harrogate Theatre box office.

There is free entry for under 18s.