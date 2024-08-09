Caring Harrogate community group's new venture to help families with essential supplies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Neighbours has launched a school uniform swap shop in collaboration with a local school and other groups in an effort to support struggling families.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Starbeck, the not-for-profit care provider has teamed up with Hookstone Chase Primary School PTA, The Village Harrogate and The Living Room in Starbeck to host a school uniform shop to support families with essential items

Pre-loved school clothing will be available to swap or ‘pay as you can’ at the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub on the High Street in Starbeck on Monday – Wednesday from 10am – 5pm throughout August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative aims to provide a one-stop shop for school uniforms.

Launching Harrogate Neighbours' school uniform swap shop -From left, Sarah Khanye, manager at The Living Room, Daisy Khanye and Vic Smith-Dunn, manager at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub. (Picture contributed)

The organisations have been collecting donated uniforms for the last few months.

Previously The Living Room has hosted the swap shop, but as they are closed for Summer Harrogate Neighbours stepped in to host.

Vic Smith-Dunn, manager at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub said, “We are delighted to support the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a cost-of-living crisis, it’s great to be able to help out by providing a space on the high street where people can come in and easily swap out their pre-loved uniforms for the next size up.

“In addition to the shop, we also have lots of arts and crafts, Lego and games to entertain the kids.”Sarah Khanye, manager at The Living Room added, “We are delighted Harrogate Neighbours is supporting us with this much-needed initiative.

“We do all we can to support the community and although we are closed during the holidays, we wanted to do our bit for the local community to support families feeling the pinch this summer – while being kinder to the environment.”

All proceeds raised will be split between The Village Harrogate and Hookstone Chase Primary school PTA to support families living in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June Harrogate Neighbours opened a new dedicated high street community ‘hub’ on the High Street in Starbeck as a safe space which welcomes people of all ages and abilities.

Formerly a retail unit, the impressive new facility will provide workshops and talks to support wellbeing.

For more information, visit: https://www.harrogateneighbours.co.uk/