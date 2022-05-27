Carers Week: Making caring visible, valued and supported in Harrogate thanks to Carers' Resource

The charity supports unpaid carers; anyone who looks after a family member or friend who has a disability, mental or physical illness, addiction or frailty.

The theme of this year’s Carers Week is ‘making caring visible, valued and supported’.

Over 20 different events are planned, with the aim of providing fun, friendship and support to local carers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers’ Resource is planning a range of events and activities in Harrogate to mark Carers Week next month

Chris Whiley, Chief Executive Officer at Carers’ Resource, said: “We have supported carers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and we’ve seen the huge impact these tough times have had on the lives of carers and their loved ones.

“We are delighted we are now able to offer more and more face-to-face groups and activities, which are an important part of helping carers feel valued and supported.

“During Carers Week we have a great range of events taking place, which we hope carers will find relaxing and enjoyable.

“We’ll also be getting out and about in our communities to raise awareness and visibility of carers – and help people recognise themselves as carers so they can access much-needed support.

“It’s more important than ever to raise awareness of the incredible contribution unpaid carers make to families and communities.”

Harrogate charity warns soaring energy costs will hit disabled people the hardest

Highlights during the week include the Harrogate Open Office Afternoon on Wednesday, June 8 from 2pm till 4pm at the charity’s new base at 3 Grove Park Court, Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate, HG1 4DP.

Also on June 8, the Boroughbridge Carers Coffee group will meet to celebrate Carers week together from 10am at the Bean Café.

On Thursday, June 9 at 1pm, Dales Diners will celebrate Carers Week with a special party lunch for carers and cared for people with memory problems.

There is also an online trivia quiz on Thursday from 2pm to 3pm.

On Friday, June 10, there will be a woodland walk and picnic at Grewelthorpe’s Hackfall Woods, from 11am, and the Harrogate Men Care Too walk and picnic in Valley Gardens, Harrogate, from noon till 2pm.

Carers’ Resource staff will also be popping up at Morrisons in Harrogate on Tuesday, June 7 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.