Care services looks to recruit new staff

A Wetherby-based home care provider has announced it is looking to recruit more staff in the new year to boost its services in the Wetherby and North Leeds areas.

Home Instead will host a recruitment evening on Tuesday January 18 to find the next generation of caregivers.

Racheal Hiorns, Recruitment Manager at Home Instead Wetherby & North Leeds said: “Many people have sadly lost their jobs over the past year, especially now that the government’s furlough scheme has ended, but working in care, especially with Home Instead, is very secure.

“Home care has seen a huge increase in demand over the past year as more people want to stay in their own homes, and Home Instead want to support as many people as possible with this.

“Whether you have faced redundancy or want to try something new, we’d love you to consider working for Home Instead.

“You don’t need to have a background in care - we offer you the training you need and immerse you in the company’s values which ensure that the care we deliver is outstanding.”

Book a place at the recruitment event via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/recruitment-evening-home-instead-wetherby-north-leeds-tickets-213593161897