Care home residents remember

They joined the rest of the country in holding a two-minute silence at the 11th hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month.

A resident at Boroughbridge Manor said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive and that we also think about those involved in conflicts around the world today.”

As well as marking Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents took part in therapeutic activities including a virtual live event from the English National Ballet and live performance from Trevor Woodhead who played us some beautiful songs. Residents and staff had a wonderful time.

English National Ballet’s Associate Dance Artist, Richard Bermange, led a creative dance workshop for residents.

This was followed by a recording and insight into a special extract of Akram Khan’s work Dust, premiered in 2014 as part of ENB’s Lest We Forget programme, commemorating the First World War.

ENB company dancer, James Streeter, provided some insight into this moving work.