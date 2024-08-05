Care home residents go for gold at 'Rock 'n' Roll' Olympics

Residents and staff at Leeming Bar Grange care home in Leeming Bar have been cheering on Team GB throughout the Paris Olympics and were inspired to hold their very own Olympics in partnership with NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Encouraged by the ICB, care services across the region have been battling against each other throughout the Olympics season to celebrate the significance of physical activity in enhancing health and wellbeing.

Combining their love of music and remaining active residents at Leeming Bar Grange care home took part in their Rock 'N' Roll Olympics. Residents and the team came together in the sunshine to enjoy some friendly competition, sound-tracked by their favourite rock 'n' roll hits to get the blood pumping! Competing against each other in 'Record Discus', 'Guitar Javelin', 'Jukebox Jiving', and 'Hula Hooping' earnt competitors handmade medals, and mini trophies to celebrate their achievements!

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at the home, said: “We recognise the importance of supporting our residents to remain physically active in a way that is meaningful to each individual. Our residents are huge music lover so it made perfect sense to take a rock ‘n’ roll twist on the more traditional Olympic Games. As we always say; exercise doesn’t need to be boring!”

Resident, Brenda, commented: “I impressed myself with all the medals I won at our Olympic Games, who knew you could have so much fun with an inflatable guitar!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential, dementia, and respite care to 60 residents.