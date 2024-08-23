Care home resident celebrates 66th wedding anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough celebrated Sheila and Reg’s 66th Wedding Anniversary.

Sheila and Reg met in 1952 at the St. Saviour Church, near Dewsbury and they married in 1958. Reg was a teacher, and at the time he was doing National Service in the Army. After a 3 day honeymoon in the Peak District, Sheila and Reg moved into a flat in Plymouth where Reg was based. Sheila worked as a secretary all her life. Together they had four wonderful children.

Residents, their relatives and staff all got involved with the spirit of the anniversary. The Home’s sensory room was turned into a party venue with banners, floating champagne balloon, a buffet, bottles of bubbly and a special anniversary cake.

General Manager, Mandy Scott at Thistle Hill Care Centre said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and it was wonderful to celebrate with Sheila and Reg.”

A resident at the home said: “How lovely the party was and the cake looked amazing”